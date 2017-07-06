Babcock Design hires four designers

Babcock Design, formerly known as Babcock Design Group, has added four women to its design team.

Ricci Reavis is a certified Sustainable Building Advisor (cSBA) and received a Master of Architecture from the University of Idaho in 2006.

Ashlie Geserick graduated with a bachelor’s degree in interior design and a minor in architecture from the University of Idaho. She has been in the industry since 2012 and earned her NCDIQ certification in 2016. Her designs are focused on the client and creating the best spaces for their needs, with the belief that quality design can change their way of life, including wellness in the workplace.

Catie Buck has firsthand experience collaborating with architects, contractors, and to other project consultants through various design markets. She has a bachelor’s degree in interior design from the University of Idaho and is an active member of Interior Designers of Idaho.

Valerie Mitchell holds a bachelor’s degree in architecture from the University of Idaho and she is completing a master’s degree at the University of Idaho in Boise. She is interested in the sociological, psychological, and cultural effects of the built environment.