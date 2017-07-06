Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Flame Broiler brings popular SoCal rice bowls to Meridian (access required)

Flame Broiler brings popular SoCal rice bowls to Meridian (access required)

By: Teya Vitu July 6, 2017 0

The Flame Broiler has 176 eateries just about everywhere in southern California – and one in Las Vegas, three in Arizona, one in Tulsa, Okla., and four in Florida. On June 7, the Flame Broiler opened its 10th store beyond southern California with a restaurant on Chinden Boulevard in Meridian. Idaho is only the sixth state ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo