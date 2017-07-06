Two new members appointed to Endowment Fund Investment Board

Idaho Governor C.L. “Butch” Otter has appointed Irving Littman and reappointed Richelle Sugiyama to the Idaho Endowment Fund Investment Board (EFIB), with terms ending in 2021.

Littman, of Boise, is a retired vice president and treasurer of Boise Cascade Corp., having served there for 38 years in several finance and management positions, including director of investor relations and assistant to the president. She is the chair of the Investment Committee for the Idaho Community Foundation.

Sugiyama, also of Boise, is the investment officer with the Public Employees Retirement System of Idaho, with prior experience at investment consulting and investment management firms. She originally was appointed to the EFIB in 2006 by Governor Dirk Kempthorne.

The EFIB is an agency of the state Idaho, responsible for managing $2.8 billion in investments.