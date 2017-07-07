Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Eagle-based Alturas Capital has acquired the iconic Adelmann building with the corner turret that stands between Boise City Hall and the Capitol. Alturas bought the building from Maverick Investments of Long Beach, Calif., which had owned the 1902 structure since 2012. The Adelmann has had four owners since 2001, according to the Ada County Assessor’s Office. Alturas ...