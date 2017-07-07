Quantcast
Alturas Capital buys downtown Boise’s turreted Adelmann building (access required)

By: Teya Vitu July 7, 2017 0

Eagle-based Alturas Capital has acquired the iconic Adelmann building with the corner turret that stands between Boise City Hall and the Capitol. Alturas bought the building from Maverick Investments of Long Beach, Calif., which had owned the 1902 structure since 2012. The Adelmann has had four owners since 2001, according to the Ada County Assessor’s Office. Alturas ...

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

