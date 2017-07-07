Quantcast
For sale: mid-century bowling fixtures (access required)

For sale: mid-century bowling fixtures (access required)

By: Teya Vitu July 7, 2017

For sale: all the equipment you need to open your own 24-lane bowling alley. 20th Century Bowling Lanes General Manager Lucas Hohnstein hopes to find a buyer for the bowling equipment at his business before 20th Century’s lease expires at the end of August. That way, Hohnstein won't have to store it. The last pins will fly ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

