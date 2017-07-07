Heck is director of academic success at UI College of Law in Boise

Quantcast
By: IBR Staff July 7, 2017 0

harold-heckHarold Heck has joined the University of Idaho College of Law as the director of academic success at their Boise location. He will serve as the professional staff advisor for law students and will oversee small group counseling and workshops on key skills for academic success.

Heck joins the University of Idaho College of Law in Boise from Charlotte School of Law in Charlotte, N.C., where he served as an academic success lecturer. He has taught courses designed to improve students’ academic performance in the classroom and on the bar exam. He counseled students on academic issues, including academic achievement, probation, and bar passage. Prior to working in academic success, he was in private practice focusing on personal injury, bankruptcy, Social Security and veteran benefits.

Heck earned a J.D. from Mercer University, an MBA from Boise State University, and a bachelor’s degree from Washington State University.

