Jesse Ross joins One Stone as a coach

Jesse Ross joins One Stone as a coach

By: IBR Staff July 7, 2017 0

jesse-rossJesse Ross is joining One Stone as a coach. He will coach humanities, social sciences, theatre, and woodworking. Previously, he was a humanities instructor at High Tech High in San Diego, Calif. He also worked as a furniture craftsman.

Ross has a BA in both English and political science, and a BS in psychology from University of Washington. He holds an MA in English from Georgetown University and a graduate certificate in international leadership studies from the University of Hawaii East West Center.

One Stone is a student-led and directed nonprofit for high school students to learn and practice 21st Century skills through experiential service, innovative initiatives and social entrepreneurship.

