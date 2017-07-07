With 24 housing developments underway, Kuna prepares to double in size

Kuna is a small city headed for the population big leagues.

A couple decades behind Nampa and Meridian, Kuna is now on a path to become one of Idaho’s Top 10 if it can add about 12,000 people to its population of 19,700. Kuna now has the 14th largest population in the state.

City leaders expect the population to double within the next 10 or 15 years. They doubled Kuna’s official area of city impact from 7.5 square miles to 78 square miles in February. The city limits also have expanded from 3.38 square miles to 19.16 square miles since 2005 and more square mileage routinely is annexed.

A look at the active housing projects in Kuna confirms that growth is rampant. Some 24 housing developments are under construction or are pending construction, with as many as 3,500 anticipated homes listed in city records.

CBH Homes, already omnipresent in the Treasure Valley with 17,000 homes built since 1992, has eight developments underway in Kuna, including Crimson Point, which with 560 homes approved and 182 homes built is “so far the single biggest subdivision in Kuna,” said Troy Behunin, senior planner at the city of Kuna.

CBH Homes and developer Tim Eck plan to surpass that with their 700-plus-home Springhill development at Lake Hazel and Linder roads.

“This will be the biggest subdivision in Kuna, the biggest planned community,” Behunin said. “It has the potential to become the premier subdivision in Kuna. They will probably be building phase 1 by the end of summer.”

CBH President and owner Corey Barton has built homes in Kuna for 17 or 18 years, starting at a time when the population was 6,924.

“We like serving a certain price range,” Barton said. “Kuna has been able to help us to do this for people who want new homes.”

CBH homes in Kuna range from $180,000 to $325,000, he said.

“Meridian’s a better location if you want to be closer to Boise,” Barton said. “That doesn’t fit into all of our budgets. Some people just want bigger lots. The big difference is the size of lots are a little bigger.”

The second largest housing development under construction now in Kuna is Patagonia, a 450 home development by Riverwood Homes at Meridian and Hubbard roads. The first 15 homes have been built of the 51 homes in the first phase and lot development started in May on the 60-home second phase, Riverwood Vice President Dan Johnson said.

“Some of our homebuyers have commented that they enjoy living out here because the lot sizes are bigger and there is just more space,” Johnson said. “There is a little more elbow room without having to drive much farther.”

Riverwood serves the entire Treasure Valley and is currently building new homes in Boise, Meridian, Kuna, and Nampa.

“I think we saw a good opportunity. We had some success in Meridian. This is an extension of what we’re developing in Meridian,” Johnson said.

Patagonia and other northern housing developments at the north end of Kuna are essentially extensions of Meridian.

Barton said Kuna schools are an attraction for homebuyers. So are three-car garages. Barton said home design has evolved exponentially from three types of homes in the early 2000s to nearly 50 homes now available in CBH homes in Kuna.

“We want to be proud of the community we built,” Barton said. “We want them to be well built, well maintained. We want to continue to diversify. We don’t want to see the postage stamp developments.”

Similarly, Patagonia was seeking amenities, not accolades for size, for a development targeting families and empty nesters. Johnson said empty nesters are drawn to Patagonia.

“The idea wasn’t to be big, just to be nice,” Johnson said. The large number of homes was needed “in order to justify the amenities: a pool, small clubhouse, ponds, a lot of landscaping.”

Coleman Homes is building twice as fast in Kuna

Coleman Homes, A Toll Brothers Company, is developing the 211-home Timbermist, a mile west of Patagonia, and the 342-home Winfield Estates. Timbermist construction started in June 2015 and is expected to wrap up in 2018, and Winfield will start in 2018.

Coleman Homes especially caught the attention of the city of Kuna.

“This is probably one of the biggest success stories in recent years,” Behunin said. “They did Phases 1 and 2 in fall 2015 and a year later followed with Phases 3 and 4. The can start building homes whenever and wherever they want. Most developers plan to build one phase a year. They have final plats recorded. Their schedule is twice as fast as anyone else.”

Coleman Homes is equally fond of Kuna.

“From the heart of Kuna, the interstate is less than 15 minutes away and the Ten Mile (freeway) interchange has added another major convenience for commuters,” said Susan Stanley, Idaho division vice president at Coleman Homes.

Active housing development in Kuna Springhill, southeast corner Lake Hazel and Linder roads. Homebuilder: CBH Homes. Total homes: about 677. Construction expected to start later in first quarter 2018. No homes built yet. No pricing or square footage minimums – No information yet. Silver Trail, Ten Mile Road and Mason Creek Street. Homebuilder: CBH Homes. Total homes: 584. Homes built: 36, homes under construction: six. Current phase: 120 homes. Future phases: 464 homes. Homes start at $191,540 Square footage minimum – 1,200 square feet. Crimson Point, north of Deer Flat Road. Homebuilder: CBH Homes. Total homes: approved for 560 homes. Homes built: 182, homes under construction: 12. Homes start at $202,740 Square footage minimum – 1200 – 1800 depending on lot location. Granprado, west of Ten Mile Road between Amity and Lake Hazel roads. Homebuilder: CBH Homes. Total Homes: 532 lots. Just got City Council approval for annexation. Construction start in 2019. Arbor Ridge, across to north of Ardell Road. Homebuilder: CBH Homes. Total homes: close to 500. Homes built: 51, homes under construction: 6. Homes start at $198,990 Square footage minimum – 1,600 square feet. Caspian Subdivision, on Lake Hazel Road, Linder to Ten Mile roads. Homebuilder: CBH Homes. Total homes: 490 entitled lots. Just starting the public hearing process. Construction expected in phases, starting in spring 2018. Each phase could have 30 to 70 homes. Patagonia, quarter mile east of Hubbard and Meridian roads. Developer: Riverwood Homes. Total homes: 450 homes, 150 acres. Homes built: 15 Phase 1: 51 homes, lot development started in January, 15 homes built so far, build-out expected in September, Phase 2: 60 homes, lot development started in May, no homes built yet, Phase 3 start in spring 2018. Total nine to 10 phases over eight to 10 years. Home square footage: 2,200 to 2,500 up to 3,000. Home price range: $275,000 to $400,000. Winfield Estates, northwest corner Deer Flat Road and Kay Avenue, across from Ridley’s to the north. Developer: Coleman Homes, A Toll Brothers Company. Total homes: 342. City planning and zoning approval completed in in April. No homes built, construction to start in 2018. Home size range and average Range: 1,271 to 3,800 square feet. Home price range: not determined. Memory Ranch, southwest corner Lake Hazel and Ten Mile roads. Homebuilder: CBH Homes. Total homes: approved for 241 lots. Nearing recording final plat. No homes built or under construction. First phase should start soon with estimated completion by 2023. No pricing yet nor square footage minimums. Ardell Estates, Ardell and Linder roads. Homebuilder: CBH Homes. Total homes: 240. “They can start building 52-53 homes,” Kuna senior planner Troy Behunin said. No homes built or under construction yet. Homes start at $189,540.Square footage minimum – 1,300 square feet. Timbermist, Hubbard and Linder roads. Total homes: 211. Developer: Coleman Homes, A Toll Brothers Company. Total homes: 211 homes. Homes built: 77, homes under construction: about 50. Construction started in June 2015 and completion is expected in 2018. Home square footage: 1,271 to 3,800-plus square feet, average size 2,169 square feet. Home price range: $196,900 to $313,900 plus. Cazador, Ten Mile Road and Ardell Road. Homebuilder: CBH Homes. Total: 164 lots. Construction start expected in 2019. Mineral Springs, near Deer Flat Road and School Avenue. Developer: Paul Beckman. Total: 130 homes. 12 half-acre lots: no homes yet, awaiting first buyer. Home square footage: 2,000 to 3,000 square feet. Home price range: $400,000 to $500,000. Also 40 homes on smaller lots: homes under construction: six. Home square footage: 1,900 to 3,000 square feet, most are 2,000 to 2,800 square feet. Home price range $280,000 to 420,000. Rising Sun Estates, Kuna and Stroebel roads. Developer: Idaho Land Holding. Total homes: 91. Journey’s End, Avalon Street and Kay Avenue, next to Airenel Park. Developer: Tom Nicholson. Total homes: 84 single-family lots waiting for installation of a sewer main, also 12 to 16 townhomes and 36 apartment units. Hope to start single-family construction in early 2018. Home square footage: 1,400 to 2,400 square feet. Lot sizes: 12,000 to 15,000 square feet. Home price range: $240,000 to $290,000.

Ashton Estates, southeast corner Deer Flat and Meridian roads. Developer: Don Newell. Total homes: 64 to 74 single family and 14 or 15 four-plexes. Merlin Point, at the Kuna Curve. Developer: TFI LP, Tom Nicholson. 56 townhome sites with 54 to 57 acres commercial mixed use.

Deer Flat, west of Linder Road. Developer: Greg Bullock. Multi-family, 13 fourplexes. School House Multi-Family, Sunbeam and School streets. Developer: Oasis Property Management. Total homes: 48 units in 12 four-plexes. Ruby Creek, south of Hubbard Road, west of Ten Mile Road, off Ardell Road. Developer: Riverwood Homes. Total homes: 44. Four lots remain. Airenel Park, Avalon and Kay Ave., Developer: Don Young Land Company. Total homes: 42 single-family homes in a mixed-use development with commercial and townhomes. Single-family homes on hold until commercial is built.

Sailor Shores Meadow, Sailor Place and Kuna (Avalon) Road, next to Journey’s End. Developer: New Horizon Construction. Total homes: 35 homes. Construction stared on 26 homes in March 2016. Five homes under construction now. Second phase of eight homes start construction first part of 2018. Both phases lot size 1/5 acre = 8,700 square feet, Home square footage: mostly 2,000-2,200 ranging from 1,600 to 2,350 square feet. Home price range $260,000 to $270,000. Ardmore Estate, Ten Mile south of Kuna Road, next to Falcon Ridge Charter School. Homebuilder: CBH Homes. Total homes: about 34. Homes built: 5, homes under construction: 4. Homes start at $183,540 Square footage minimum – 1,300 square feet Desert Hawk, southwest corner, Ten Mile Road and Sunbeam Street. Homebuilder: CBH Homes. Total homes: Unavailable. Homes built: 46, homes under construction: 11. Homes start at $201,195. Square footage minimum – 1,100 square feet