Jennifer Stevens joins Boise State University as professor of the practice

Jennifer Stevens is joining Boise State as a professor of the practice. Stevens is a historian and the principal and president of Stevens Historical Research Associates in Boise. She will partner with the College of Arts and Science’s Department of History and the new Urban Studies and Community Development Program in the School of Public Service.

Stevens will work on projects such as securing internships for students, identifying community projects for student capstones, developing community-university collaborative projects, teaching workshops and working with students on applied research projects. History Department Chair Nick Miller said Stevens models both the spirit of entrepreneurship and the relevance of bringing historical expertise to public and policy matters.

“Jen Stevens is an engaged, interdisciplinary practitioner of history, and of urban studies and community development, who has conducted research, prepared testimony and investigated conflicts in nine western states and worked in dozens of public and private archives,” said Miller.” Her work highlights the ubiquity and necessity of history for making crucial policy decisions on contemporary matters in the urban, rural and regional landscape. She will be an excellent model for our students of ways of bridging the gap between college and career.“

Stevens has worked as a professional historian for nearly 25 years. She specializes in environmental history, land, water and transportation history, urban planning, U.S. business history and commemorative events. Stevens received her Ph.D. from the University of California, Davis and is active in local land use issues. She serves on Boise’s Planning and Zoning Commission, and has served on the City’s Historic Preservation Commission.