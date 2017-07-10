Quantcast
Tiny Lewiston ranks No. 2 in metro city construction job growth (access required)

By: Teya Vitu July 10, 2017 0

Buoyed by three large industrial jobs, the tiny Lewiston-Clarkston metropolitan area ranked No. 2 in the nation for percentage increase of construction job growth in May over the prior year, according to the Associated General Contractors of America The number of construction jobs increased 23 percent in Lewiston year-over-year, with 300 jobs added to the Lewis ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

