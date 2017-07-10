Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Buoyed by three large industrial jobs, the tiny Lewiston-Clarkston metropolitan area ranked No. 2 in the nation for percentage increase of construction job growth in May over the prior year, according to the Associated General Contractors of America The number of construction jobs increased 23 percent in Lewiston year-over-year, with 300 jobs added to the Lewis ...