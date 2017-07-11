Aimee Baerlocher named director of infection prevention at St. Luke’s

Aimee Baerlocher has been named director of infection prevention at St. Luke’s Health System.

Baerlocher has been with St. Luke’s for more than 15 years. She started in the Rehabilitation Department in 2001 and joined the infection prevention team in 2004. In 2013, Baerlocher became the infection prevention manager for the Treasure Valley.

Baerlocher earned bachelor of science degrees in sports science and nutrition from the University of Idaho, and a master of Public Health from Idaho State University.

She has been board-certified in infection control and epidemiology since 2007 and recently was named a fellow of the Association of Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology. Baerlocher is the first infection preventionist in Idaho to have achieved this status. She has held many board positions on the Intermountain Region APIC Chapter since 2006 and is on the national APIC Member Services Committee.