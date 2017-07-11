Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / IBR Headlines / Hastings Entertainment spaces won’t stay empty for long (access required)

Hastings Entertainment spaces won’t stay empty for long (access required)

By: Teya Vitu July 11, 2017 0

The three Hastings Entertainment vacancies in Boise won't leave empty space for long. Hastings liquidated its book, music and gift stores in November. In March, Kidz Again moved its used children clothing and toy store into the Hastings space in the Westgate Shopping Center on Fairview Avenue. Tenant improvements will be starting soon for D&B Supply ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo