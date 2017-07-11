Former Idaho Sen. John McGee joins Boise Rescue Mission

Former Idaho Sen. John McGee has been hired as the new vice president of development for the Boise Rescue Mission.

McGee has more than 20 years of public relations and development experience. He served as a marketing director at West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell and earlier worked as a policy advisor for Idaho Gov. Dirk Kempthorne. He also served as a Republican in the state Senate for eight years. McGee is now on the board of directors of his church and holds other volunteer positions. He is replacing Jason Billester, who left the position after nine years to serve a new role at his church.

McGee has a BA in history from the College of Idaho.