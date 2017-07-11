Gas station, c-store, brewery restaurant are on the way at Avimor community

The rooftops-then-retail maxim will start playing out at the Avimor planned community on Highway 55 a half hour north of Boise.

Nine years after the first homes were built, Avimor expects to start construction later in July or early August on an On the Fly convenience store/Mobil fuel station that is expected to open by year’s end. The store will be the first retail development at Avimor, which has about 300 homes, said Dan Richter, Avimor’s managing partner.

Then in fall, construction is expected to start on a 5,600-square foot Spring Creek Brewing Co. brewery and pizzeria with a spring 2018 scheduled opening, Richter said.

The 4,000-square-foot convenience store will have a large cooler space, groceries, fried chicken and an ice cream counter.

“It is much larger than a typical c-store,” Richter said.

Avimor is the developer on both projects. Architecture Northwest of Nampa is the architect for On the Fly/Mobil and Cole Architects of Boise is Spring Creek architect.

“Eventually, we will have quite a bit of commercial,” said Richter, adding that Avimor intends to start building more homes for less than $200,000 as workforce housing. “We want the people who work here to be able to live here as well.”