Idaho wildfire closes Bruneau Dunes state park

A wildfire burning in southwestern Idaho has grown to about 62.5 square miles overnight, forcing the closure and evacuation of Bruneau Dunes State Park.

Kelsey Brizendine, fire information officer for the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, said July 10 that the blaze is expected to grow due to the extremely dry and windy conditions surrounding the area.

Extra resources, including air support, have been requested. Nine engines, two dozers and two water tenders are already on scene.

Officials suspect lightning may have caused the fire on July 9 just southeast of Bruneau. The Owyhee County sheriff’s office evacuated the park on the evening of July 9.

No buildings had burned late July 10, but Brizendine said some structures are threatened by the blaze.