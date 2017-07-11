Quantcast
Home / News / Business News / New York, San Francisco investors place $5 million in Boise insurance platform (access required)

By: Benton Alexander Smith July 11, 2017 0

Boise-based Covr Financial has been hiring developers and support staff since receiving $5 million in funding from investors on both coasts. Todd Ruplinger, owner of National Brokerage, founded Covr Financial in 2013 under the name 1 Click Coverage. Covr Financial is a digital platform that helps financial institutions sell and underwrite life insurance policies and helps customers find and ...

