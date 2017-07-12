Julie Babcock-Hyde appointed to Intuit council

Julie Babcock-Hyde, CPA has been named to Intuit Inc.’s Accountant and Advisor Customer Council. Intuit creates business and financial management solutions that simplify the business of life for small businesses, consumers and accounting professionals.

The founder and president at Spark Accounting Solutions PLLC, Babcock-Hyde is one of 18 council members who will share their insights, experience and expertise to help Intuit develop new products and services for accounting professionals and small businesses worldwide. She has more than 20 years of experience in accounting and tax.

The council meets periodically at Intuit’s Silicon Valley headquarters. Members participate for up to two years.