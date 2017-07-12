Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



After months of excavating and shoring to create a 36-foot-deep hole at Avenue B and Jefferson Street, St. Luke’s Children’s Pavilion construction shifted in July to the big concrete pour. About 180 truckloads of concrete were poured through a four-inch concrete rubber hose into the hole over a 10-hour span to create half the slab for ...