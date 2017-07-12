Quantcast
Home / News / Construction / Underground concrete work has started at St. Luke’s Children’s Pavilion (access required)

Underground concrete work has started at St. Luke’s Children’s Pavilion (access required)

By: Teya Vitu July 12, 2017 0

After months of excavating and shoring to create a 36-foot-deep hole at Avenue B and Jefferson Street, St. Luke’s Children’s Pavilion construction shifted in July to the big concrete pour. About 180 truckloads of concrete were poured through a four-inch concrete rubber hose into the hole over a 10-hour span to create half the slab for ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

