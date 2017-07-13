Bonnie M. Longie joins Pro Care Landscape Services

Bonnie M. Longie has joined Pro Care Landscape Services as production manager. She is responsible for team building, developing and deploying effective processes, and overseeing 20 crews delivering services in the Treasure Valley.

Bonnie is a highly decorated Air Force combat veteran, retiring as Master Sergeant after 20 years of service. She’s visited 22 countries and nearly all 50 states during her service. Bonnie led teams of 60 to 90 individuals, earning recognition as 2009 Team of the Year in Air Mobility Command, setting benchmarks in seven states.

Bonnie earned a master’s degree in organizational leadership from Southern New Hampshire University and is pursuing a master’s degree in entrepreneurship.