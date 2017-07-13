Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Design Beyond Borders: University of Idaho’s basketball arena (access required)

Design Beyond Borders: University of Idaho’s basketball arena (access required)

By: Kent Hohlfeld July 13, 2017 0

Opsis Architecture is designing a new basketball arena for the University of Idaho. The 4,700-seat facility will replace the ASUI Kibbie Activity Center, commonly called the Kibbie Dome, as the basketball team’s home. “(The Kibbie Dome) seats about 16,000 people, and they use it primarily during football season,” said Chris Roberts, senior associate at the Portland, ...

About Kent Hohlfeld

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo