Katharine Van Tassel is new associate dean at Concordia University School of Law

Katharine Van Tassel has joined the Concordia University School of Law, a Boise non-profit law school, as associate dean of academics and professor of law, effective June 1.

Van Tassel has a BSN and JD from Case Western Reserve University, an MPH in Law and Public Health Policy from Harvard University, and is completing an MS in Food Safety from Johns Hopkins University. She was previously with Creighton University School of Law as Professor of Law and director of health law programs.

Van Tassel’s areas of expertise include health law, food and drug law, and public health law.