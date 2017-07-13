Students build and auction tiny house

A tiny house will make a huge difference for senior citizens served by Metro Community Services and the building trades program at Canyon-Owyhee School Service Agency.

For Metro, the 192-square-foot tiny house built last school year by COSSA students could raise as much as $100,000 that could go to buying one or two new vans to transport seniors.

For COSSA, showing off the tiny house at a COSSA open house might increase building trades enrollment, which was 10 students last year.

“It could just get bigger and bigger,” said Rick Ray, COSSA’s building trades instructor. Ray had only two students when he joined three years ago, a number that grew to 10 last year.

The COSSA Regional Technology & Education Center in Wilder may be able to build two tiny houses in the coming school year for Metro to raffle off.

Metro is selling 1,000 tickets at $100 each to raffle off the first tiny house, valued at about $40,000, sometime in late August, said Matt Jones, Metro’s spokesman. Tickets are available at Metro Community Services office in Caldwell, the Metro Meals on Wheels office in Boise and the COSSA office in Wilder.

The tiny house will be on display at the Canyon County Fair, July 27-30, at the Caldwell Night Rodeo, Aug. 15-19, and at various Home Depot stores in July and August.

Selling all 1,000 tickets could enable Metro to buy one or two more vans to transport Canyon County seniors to medical appointments or could pay for 20,000 meals for the Meals on Wheels program in Ada County, Jones said.

Metro and COSSA intend to collaborate on two or three more tiny houses to raffle off at Metro fundraisers. Metro supplies COSSA the materials and trailer to transport the tiny house.

COSSA serves as the alternative and vocational education school for Wilder, Homedale, Parma, Notus and Marsing school districts.