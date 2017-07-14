Attorney Kirstin Dutcher joins Jill Eshman Law in Ketchum

Attorney Kirstin Dutcher has joined Jill Eshman Law in Ketchum.

Dutcher’s practice focuses on family law, estate planning and administration, probate and civil litigation.

Dutcher earned her law degree from Willamette University and is an active member of the Idaho State Bar Family Law and Taxation, Probate and Trust Law Sections and Idaho Trial Lawyers Association. She is also the recipient 2015 Idaho Denise O’Donnell-Day Pro Bono Award for the 5th District for her commitment to ensuring equal access to our justice system.

Dutcher volunteers at Hemingway Elementary and the Community School.