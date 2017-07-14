Quantcast
Children’s Home Society of Idaho Names Tena Lokken as board president

By: IBR Staff July 14, 2017

Pictured here are board members (back row; l-r) Judge Trott, Scott Schoenherr, Brian Doster, Jesse Hamilton, Tena Lokken, Susie Schumacher, Julie Gramer, Bonnie Schwenkfelder, Marshall Baker, and Jim Graham, (Front row; l-r) Maria Mills, Ann Cordum, Anselme Sadiki, and Milford Terrell. Not pictured are Rob Turner, Mark Miller, Mark Houston, Kathryn Bettie.

The Children’s Home Society of Idaho, a Boise-based nonprofit organization that operates the Warm Springs Counseling Center and provides mental, emotional, and behavioral health care to children, has named Tena Lokken  board president.

Leading the organization for the upcoming year are Tena Lokken, president; Mark Miller, vice president; Ann Cordum, past president; Brian Doster, treasurer; and Anselme Sadiki, secretary.

Marshall Baker, Jim Graham, and Jesse Hamilton were elected executive committee members at large. Five members –Ann Cordum, Julie Gramer, Maria Mills, Scott Schoenherr, and Milford Terrell have extended their terms to 2020.

The Children’s Home Society of Idaho was established in 1908 to privately oversee the state’s orphanage.

