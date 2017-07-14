Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

After a false start in Meridian a year ago, Scott and Tammy Stevens expect to open a roller skating rink by Nov. 1 in the Collister Center on State Street in Boise. Treasure Valley Skate would replace the recently closed 20th Century Bowling Lanes, which has occupied the 20,732-square-foot space since it was built in 1960. Bowling ...