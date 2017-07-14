Quantcast
By: IBR Staff July 14, 2017 0

FTL-Distribution leased 5,005 square feet at 7598 Mossy Cup Drive in Boise. The Sundance Company represented the landlord and Chris Pearson of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the tenant in the transaction. MRL Counseling LLC leased 172 square feet at 7826 E. Batton Drive in Nampa. The Sundance Company facilitated the transaction. BRC Mental Health Services LLC leased ...

