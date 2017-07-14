Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

As social networking has increased, so have lawsuits stemming from sites like Facebook and Twitter. According to Robert Half Legal, a legal staffing firm, 52 percent of 200 attorneys from large law firms nationwide reported an increase in lawsuits linked to information found on social media and mobile devices over the past two years. “I think the ...