Chandra Hisel has been named partner at Silver Bridge CPAs. She is a certified public accountant, licensed to practice in Idaho. She has 10 years of experience servicing clients in a variety of industries.

Over her career, Hisel has come to specialize in complex business and individual tax returns, new businesses, and nonprofit organizations. She earned a BBA at Northwest University in Kirkland, Wash., and later earned her CPA license in Idaho.