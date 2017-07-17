Don Rognon named SVP at Key Private Bank in Idaho

KeyBank has named Donald Rognon senior vice president, senior relationship manager for Key Private Bank in Idaho. Rognon will be responsible for working with high net worth families and institutions delivering tailored financial advice, investment strategies, risk management solutions, and custom credit.

Rognon has more than 15 years of experience in financial services. He began his career with U.S. Bank in 2000 and then held positions of increasing responsibility with Zions Bancorp, prior to joining Key Private Bank.

Rognon holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and Spanish from Weber State University. He has completed the executive development program at Pacific Coast Banking School.