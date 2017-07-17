Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



It’s not unusual to find notes in a hotel room asking you to conserve by hanging up your towels and not having your sheets changed every day. But some Idaho hotels are kicking their efforts to be green up a notch. SpringHill Suites by Marriott, in Coeur d’Alene, was the first hotel in Idaho to be ...