Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / People / Matt Harvey joins Holland & Hart’s Boise office

Matt Harvey joins Holland & Hart’s Boise office

By: IBR Staff July 17, 2017 0

matt-harveyMatt Harvey has joined the Holland & Hart’s intellectual property practice in Boise. Harvey is a registered patent attorney.

Prior to joining Holland & Hart, Harvey practiced as a litigator with Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP in Denver, Colo. and as a patent agent with Fenwick & West LLP in Silicon Valley. He also worked as an electrical engineer for the U.S. Department of Energy at Sandia National Laboratories and as a graduate researcher in the Wireless Sensing Lab at the University of Washington.

 

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo