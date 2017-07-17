Matt Harvey joins Holland & Hart’s Boise office

Matt Harvey has joined the Holland & Hart’s intellectual property practice in Boise. Harvey is a registered patent attorney.

Prior to joining Holland & Hart, Harvey practiced as a litigator with Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP in Denver, Colo. and as a patent agent with Fenwick & West LLP in Silicon Valley. He also worked as an electrical engineer for the U.S. Department of Energy at Sandia National Laboratories and as a graduate researcher in the Wireless Sensing Lab at the University of Washington.