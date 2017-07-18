Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The first phase of The Afton condo project at Eighth and River streets in downtown Boise sold out before the first tenants drove up with moving trucks in late June. Now a five-story second phase with 35 additional condos is being designed. No construction start date has been set, developer Michael Hormaechea said. Two years ago, Hormaechea ...