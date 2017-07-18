Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / A second Afton condo building could come soon (access required)

A second Afton condo building could come soon (access required)

By: Teya Vitu July 18, 2017 0

The first phase of The Afton condo project at Eighth and River streets in downtown Boise sold out before the first tenants drove up with moving trucks in late June. Now a five-story second phase with 35 additional condos is being designed. No construction start date has been set, developer Michael Hormaechea said. Two years ago, Hormaechea ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo