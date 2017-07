Celeste Bolin has been hired as a science and Design Lab coach at One Stone, a school in Boise.

Prior to joining One Stone, Bolin was visiting assistant professor of biology at The College of Idaho where she taught biology. She has a bachelor’s degree from Whitman College, a doctorate in toxicology from The University of Montana, and has completed two postdoctoral fellowships at the Curie Institute of Paris and the Department of Biological Sciences at Boise State University.