Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Got hay? Pocatello’s Driscoll TopHay plans to start exporting to Asia (access required)

Got hay? Pocatello’s Driscoll TopHay plans to start exporting to Asia (access required)

By: Teya Vitu July 18, 2017 0

The potato-growing Driscoll Management Co. in Pocatello is growing alfalfa as never before to feed hay to its new joint-venture partner at Driscoll TopHay, a new company that will send hay to Asia. Until now, alfalfa was a sidelight for Driscoll, growing on just 1,000 of the 26,000 acres the company farms. The hay was fed ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo