Ketchum mayor Nina Jones joins national climate group

Ketchum Mayor Nina Jonas has joined a national coalition of more than 300 mayors committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and the climate protection goals of the Paris Climate Agreement.

After President Donald Trump elected to withdraw the United States from the pact earlier this month, Mayor Jonas decided to join the growing list of mayors – Republican and Democrat, from cities big and small – concerned about greenhouse gas emissions and the impacts of climate change.

The Mayors National Climate Action Agenda – founded in 2014 by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti along with the former Houston Mayor Anisse Parker and former Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter – promotes efforts at the local, state and federal levels to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and supports binding federal and global climate change policies.

The organization includes mayors from nine of America’s 10 largest cities and the current roster of participating mayors represent more than 60 million people, according to the organization.