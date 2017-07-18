Quantcast
Proposed North End condos are ‘pretty affordable’ (access required)

By: Teya Vitu July 18, 2017 0

Where Baird’s Dry Cleaners has stood since 1921, developer David Southers proposes building a four-story, 31-unit apartment complex at Eighth and Fort Streets at the edge of Boise’s North End. Southers plans to build one- and two-bedroom condos ranging from 850 to 1,300 square feet. He has not determined prices yet. “These are designed for one or ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

