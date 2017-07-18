Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Where Baird’s Dry Cleaners has stood since 1921, developer David Southers proposes building a four-story, 31-unit apartment complex at Eighth and Fort Streets at the edge of Boise’s North End. Southers plans to build one- and two-bedroom condos ranging from 850 to 1,300 square feet. He has not determined prices yet. “These are designed for one or ...