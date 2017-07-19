Board of Directors announced to lead Tolsma USA’s North American HQ in Boise

The Holland-based Tolsma-Grisnich Group has announced the company’s new board of directors.

Tolsma USA is manufacturing a technology that increases potato and onion storage capabilities.

Tolsma USA has more than 500 customers in Idaho, Oregon and Washington.

The Tolsma USA board includes Roy Eiguren, a Boise-based lawyer and public policy consultant who is the managing partner of the Eiguren Ellis public policy firm and is co-owner of Intelligent Office of Boise, a professional business center.

Peter Friedmann has a law degree from University of Washington and is Of Counsel to the Lindsay Hart law firm, and the Principle of FBB Federal Relations.

Duane Grant is an owner and the president of 4-D Farms, a 35,000-acre diversified farming operation with a major potato-farming segment in Rupert. Grant is chairman of the board for the Snake River Sugar Cooperative and the Amalgamated Sugar Company. He is the former president of the Idaho Grain Growers Association and the Eisenhower Foundation Agriculture fellow to the European Union.

Alicia Ritter is president of Ritter Consulting, a public relations company. She was co-owner of a $15 million public relations agency in California that was acquired by Ogilvy Public Relations. She has a master’s degree in advertising from Northwestern University.

Jeff Sayer is a certified public accountant who is the managing partner of Rectify Horizons, a management consultancy and turnaround firm. He is former secretary of the Idaho Department of Commerce. and was also chief financial officer for Mountain View Hospital in Idaho Falls.