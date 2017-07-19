Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Commentary / Don’t commit ‘textual harassment’ (access required)

Don’t commit ‘textual harassment’ (access required)

By: Rich Meneghello July 19, 2017 0

In what appears to be a first-of-its kind decision, the National Labor Relations Board recently determined that an employer committed an unfair labor practice when one of its managers asked an employee a pointed question via text message about whether his loyalties lie with the company or with the union. While most employers know – ...

About Rich Meneghello

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo