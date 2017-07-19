Fahlgren Mortine promotes account supervisor

Sophie Sestero has been promoted to account supervisor at Fahlgren Mortine’s Boise office, an independent marketing and communications agency.

Sestero began at Fahlgren Mortine in November 2014 as an account executive and moved to senior account executive in October 2015. During that time she has managed several Boise accounts including the Idaho Wine Commission, CS Beef Packers and WhiteCloud Analytics. She also supports the Boise Convention and Visitors Bureau and the J.R. Simplot Company.

Sestero is a Boise native who is active in the community. She serves on the Idaho Statesman editorial board, Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce board, the Downtown Boise Association board, is executive chair of Boise Young Professionals and is an advisory board member of CATCH Inc.