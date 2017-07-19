Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Idaho is aging faster than the rest of the U.S. (access required)

Idaho is aging faster than the rest of the U.S. (access required)

By: Benton Alexander Smith July 19, 2017 0

The Idaho Department on Labor reported last year that Idaho was aging faster than the rest of the country. Since then, the disparity has widened. When the Idaho Department of Labor wrote its report last year, Idaho had outpaced the country in the percentage growth of senior citizens 24 percent to 18 percent since 2010. Today, the ...

About Benton Alexander Smith

Benton Alexander Smith is a reporter for the Idaho Business Review, covering the Idaho Legislature, new business, technology and financial services.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo