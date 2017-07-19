Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / People / James Dawson hired as news director for KBSX radio

James Dawson hired as news director for KBSX radio

By: IBR Staff July 19, 2017 0

james-dawsonJames Dawson has been hired as news director for Boise State Public Radio station KBSX.

Dawson has covered state politics and government for Delaware Public Media since the station first began broadcasting in 2012. His work has been featured on All Things Considered and he regularly contributes to NPR’s newscast division.

Dawson previously served as the public affairs reporter and interim news director for the commercial radio network Inland Northwest Broadcasting. He holds a bachelor’s degree in broadcasting and digital media from the University of Idaho. He starts at KBSX on July 31.

 

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo