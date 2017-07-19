James Dawson hired as news director for KBSX radio

James Dawson has been hired as news director for Boise State Public Radio station KBSX.

Dawson has covered state politics and government for Delaware Public Media since the station first began broadcasting in 2012. His work has been featured on All Things Considered and he regularly contributes to NPR’s newscast division.

Dawson previously served as the public affairs reporter and interim news director for the commercial radio network Inland Northwest Broadcasting. He holds a bachelor’s degree in broadcasting and digital media from the University of Idaho. He starts at KBSX on July 31.