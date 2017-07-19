Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



What’s in your secret software code? A major regulator wants to make it easier to find out that answer related to automated trading – and it’s causing some pushback from firms worried that their proprietary code, essentially the secret sauce that separates them from others, could end up in the wrong hands. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission, ...