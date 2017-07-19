Two Boise litigation firms join forces

Hepworth, Janis & Kluksdal, Chtd. and Holzer Edwards, Chtd. have joined forces to create a new firm with five partners called Hepworth Holzer, LLP. The merger was effective July 1, and the lawyers will all practice at the former Hepworth offices at 537 Bannock St. in Boise.

Hepworth, Janis & Kluksdal was founded in 1952 by the father of partner Charlie Hepworth. Partner John T. Edwards founded Holzer Edwards in 1992.

“We’ve all watched each other practice for a long time and we complement each others’ caseload,” said Kurt Holzer. “Lawyering is a collaborative process, and having the opportunity on the plaintiff side to

have a bigger group of collaborators is unique.”

The new firm will consist of five partners and one associate attorney, and six staff members. The firm will hire one or two more staff members, Holzer said. The firms were due to move in together July 20.

“Our practice areas will remain focused on plaintiffs litigation, righting the wrongs of the little guys, but it does give us the capacity to take on larger pieces of litigation,” he said. “There is a greater resource base for us to go forward.”