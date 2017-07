Charlie Rogers has joined Pettitt Group Real Estate.

Rogers started selling real estate in 2005 in his hometown of Fairbanks, Alaska. In 2009, he was one of the founding members of the No. 1 real estate team in Alaska, closing more than 1000 deals in five years.

He moved to Boise in 2015 and sold new construction in East Boise before moving to Group One Sotheby’s International Realty in 2017 as a buyers representative with the Pettitt Group.