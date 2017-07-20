Molly Guenther joins Buffington Mohr McNeal

Molly Guenther, CFA, CFP has joined the firm of Buffington Mohr McNeal as a wealth management advisor.

Guenther manages portfolios for individuals, families and institutions, and conducts equity research. She has been working in the investment field, specializing in private client service, for nearly 30 years. She has been awarded the Five Star Wealth Manager designation for the last four consecutive years.

Guenther worked the last 11 years as a senior portfolio manager for Montag Wealth Management in Atlanta, Georgia. Prior to Montag, she managed portfolios for four years at SouthTrust Bank and 14 years at SunTrust Bank, culminating in her last five years as regional managing director for SunTrust Bank’s Personal Asset Management Division.