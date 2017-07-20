TitleOne adds title assistant, two escrow assistants

Donna Shoemaker, Gerin Powell, and Cristy Chaney have joined TitleOne.

Shoemaker is a title assistant. She brings 13 years of lending experience as well as five years in the title industry. She serves as an ambassador for the Gem County Chamber of Commerce.

Powell is an escrow officer. She has more than 20 years of experience in lending, real estate, title & escrow, management, business development and customer service. Powell has also earned several awards for exceptional customer service, sales, and leadership.

Chaney is an escrow assistant. She brings more than 10 years of mortgage lending experience. Chaney is a certified private

banking lender and has been recognized with numerous production and customer service awards.