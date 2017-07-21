Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The U.S. Department of Transportation is renaming “FASTLANE” grants “INFRA” grants, and the changes don’t end there. Late last month the DOT announced major alterations to the FASTLANE infrastructure grant program. It was established by the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation Act, which raises $305 billion over five years primarily through a gas tax rate increase. Under the ...