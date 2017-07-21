Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Federal grant program changes affect infrastructure projects (access required)

Federal grant program changes affect infrastructure projects (access required)

By: Garrett Andrews July 21, 2017 0

The U.S. Department of Transportation is renaming “FASTLANE” grants “INFRA” grants, and the changes don’t end there. Late last month the DOT announced major alterations to the FASTLANE infrastructure grant program. It was established by the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation Act, which raises $305 billion over five years primarily through a gas tax rate increase. Under the ...

About Garrett Andrews

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo