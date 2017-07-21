Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Frontier will return to Boise Airport in spring

Frontier will return to Boise Airport in spring

By: Teya Vitu July 21, 2017 0

Frontier Airlines is returning to Boise Airport after a seven-year absence. Photo from the Frontier Airlines Facebook page.

Frontier Airlines is returning to Boise Airport after a seven-year absence. Photo from the Frontier Airlines Facebook page.

Boise is one of 21 new cities that Frontier Airlines will start serving in spring, the airline announced July 18.

Frontier, which bills itself as an ultra-low-price carrier, will offer nonstop roundtrip service between Boise and Denver, where the airline is based. Frontier previously had nonstop service between Boise and Denver from 2002 to 2011, Boise Airport spokesman Sean Briggs said.

“Denver is their hub, so there will be a lot of connecting flights,” Briggs said. “What we know is spring 2018. We don’t know what kind of aircraft, what times they are going to fly. That’s still up in the air.”

Boise Airport already serves Denver with two daily roundtrips from discount carrier Southwest Airlines and four daily roundtrips from United Airlines, Briggs said.

The Boise move is part of a Frontier network expansion that will increase the number of cities served by the airline about 30 percent, to 82, cities and provide more than double the routing options to more than 1,000 routes, according to the Frontier release.

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo