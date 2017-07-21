Frontier will return to Boise Airport in spring

Boise is one of 21 new cities that Frontier Airlines will start serving in spring, the airline announced July 18.

Frontier, which bills itself as an ultra-low-price carrier, will offer nonstop roundtrip service between Boise and Denver, where the airline is based. Frontier previously had nonstop service between Boise and Denver from 2002 to 2011, Boise Airport spokesman Sean Briggs said.

“Denver is their hub, so there will be a lot of connecting flights,” Briggs said. “What we know is spring 2018. We don’t know what kind of aircraft, what times they are going to fly. That’s still up in the air.”

Boise Airport already serves Denver with two daily roundtrips from discount carrier Southwest Airlines and four daily roundtrips from United Airlines, Briggs said.

The Boise move is part of a Frontier network expansion that will increase the number of cities served by the airline about 30 percent, to 82, cities and provide more than double the routing options to more than 1,000 routes, according to the Frontier release.