Group One Sotheby’s International Realty adds eight agents in Boise

Eight realtors have recently joined Group One Sotheby’s International Realty in Boise.

Cinnamon Dilworth has 10 years of experience in the construction and home building industry. The last four years she worked as a general contractor doing remodels, additions and building custom homes.

Jeannie Zingg has lived in Idaho for 13 years.

Jordan Valenti attended Boise State University, where he pursued a BS in human biology and minor in chemistry.

John Rodina grew up in Prague, Czech Republic. After graduating from high school in 1997, he left Europe for

America to be part of the tech revolution. While taking computer and programming classes at San Diego State University, he learned web programming and designed his first website in 1999. After arriving in Idaho, Rodina earned his real estate license and used his online marketing skills for his real estate career.

Sallie Herrold graduated from Hawaii Pacific University with a BS in business and later from Golden Gate University with an MBA in organizational development. Over the last two decades in Boise, Herrold has built several homes and served on committees where she helped with the marketing and construction of two schools in Eagle. Herrold

owns Halo Hot Yoga in Meridian and Hollywood Market Yoga Studio – a 113-year-old market reinvented as a community yoga house.

Julene Webb has been a full-time real estate agent for more than 14 years. Her background is in finance, including bond brokerage firms and telecommunications companies.

Naomi Aylward returns to Group One of Sotheby’s International Realty after two years of traveling the world. She received her PhD in adult education from the University of Idaho and has taught and supervised student teachers at several universities in the northwest. “Brainy Tips for Teaching”, her handbook for teachers, was published in 2010. She served as a drama director and speech communication teacher in the Meridian School District.

Brandy Selover worked as a law enforcement officer and in public health for the past 20 years.