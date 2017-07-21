Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Intermountain Eye & Laser Centers PLLC extended a 4,801-square foot lease at 251 E. Front St., Suite 110, in Boise. Scott Feighner and Mike Christensen of Colliers International represented the tenant. Gavin Phillips and Patrick Shalz of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the landlord. UHS of Tipanogos Inc. dba Center for Change leased 4,172 square feet at ...